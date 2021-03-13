Kootenai County man arrested for alleged sexual exploitation of a child

Matthew G. Barszcz turned himself into police on Friday after a warrant was issued for his arrest. He is alleged to have distributed sexually explicit material.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Idaho Attorney General (AG) Lawrence Wasden announced Saturday that his office's Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit has arrested a Coeur d' Alene man after a 7-month investigation.

25-year-old Matthew G. Barszcz turned himself into police on Friday after a warrant was issued for his arrest. The warrant was issued at the end of the investigation and a search of his residence in February.

Barszcz was booked into the Kootenai County Jail and is charged with alleged sexual exploitation of a child. He is alleged to have distributed sexually explicit material.

ICAC was assisted by the Coeur d' Alene Police Department, Post Falls Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Marshals Service and the Kootenai County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

