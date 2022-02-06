Kootenai County deputies and SWAT corner barricaded armed suspect in Hayden

A woman exited the home and was taken to safety.

HAYDEN, Idaho — Kootenai County deputies and a SWAT team are responding to a report of a possible assault with a firearm at a home in Hayden, Idaho.

Deputies received the call at 11:20 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 6.

According to a press release from the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office, a woman told police that she believed her sister was shot by her boyfriend at the home. This call prompted assistance from the Kootenai County Joint Agency SWAT team.

As the house was surrounded by deputies and SWAT team members, smoke was reported to be coming from one of the windows inside the residence. While neighbors were evacuated, the Northern Lakes Fire District was called on scene to ensure that the neighboring houses were not damaged if the home were to catch on fire.

Gunshots were heard from inside the home as fire personnel were getting into position. Deputies and SWAT tried repeatedly to contact the suspect through the phone and announcements.

Shortly after, a woman exited the home and was taken to safety. Police learned there were no other victims in the home and the armed suspect was the only person left inside.

According to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office, the suspect has been arrested. The area surrounding the home has been blocked off.