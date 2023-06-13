Kootenai County deputies arrest former LAPD officer for violating sex offender registry

Ryan Eric Galliher was arrested at his home in Hayden on June 10 for four violations of his sex offender registry.

HAYDEN, Idaho — Deputies with the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office have arrested a former officer with the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) for failing to register as a sex offender.

Those four violations included failing to update mandatory information. Each violation carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

Galliher committed his crimes in 2014. The former officer was reported for numerous lewd acts, including multiple counts of indecent exposure in the Huntington Beach area in Orange County. Galliher committed his crimes while off-duty, but he was still actively employed by LAPD.

A judge set Galliher's bond at $10,000.

