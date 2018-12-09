HAYDEN, Idaho — Kootenai County Sheriff’s deputies arrested four people for grand theft auto after they stole golf carts from a Hayden golf course.

On Monday night, a homeowner called the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office to say they could see people erratically driving golf carts at the Avondale Golf Course, located at 10745 N. Avondale Loop.

Deputies responded around 11:45 p.m. and found a 17-year-old male from Hayden running on the grass. They arrested him for grand theft, officials said. All other suspects fled the scene and were not located.

On Tuesday, deputies saw a suspect vehicle related to the case and stopped it to interview 18-year-old Marcus A. Smith of Hayden. Officials said he was also arrested for grand theft. Smith has been arrested seven times for drug charges, grand theft and probation violations. He was on probation when he was arrested.

Eighteen-year-old Logan D. Hendren of Dalton Gardens and a 16-year-old male from Hayden were also arrested for grand theft, officials said. Hendren has been arrested seven times for theft and operating without owner’s consent charges.

The 16-year-old male had been arrested 12 times for property crimes and probation violations, while the 17-year-old male did not have a criminal history.

© 2018 KREM