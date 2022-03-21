Watch live at 6 p.m.: Kootenai Co. Sheriff to hold town hall regarding Hauser Lake murder

The meeting will be live-streamed on KREM.com and the KREM 2 YouTube channel.

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — Kootenai County Sheriff Robert Norris is set to host a town hall meeting at the Hauser Lake Fire Department on Monday at 6 p.m. The meeting will focus on the murder that occurred in Hauser Lake on Feb. 28 and the police response to it.

The meeting will be live-streamed on KREM.com and the KREM 2 YouTube channel.

A first-degree murder charge has been filed against Adam J. Bennett, the man accused of killing a homeowner in Hauser Lake and attempting to kill others. Bennett has also been charged with three counts of attempted murder, possession of stolen property, unlawful possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and grand theft, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO).

Bennett was taken into custody the night of the incident for an unrelated warrant.

Investigators said Bennett shot and killed Dennis Rogers, 77-years-old from Hauser Lake, on Monday, Feb. 28 after Rogers went to investigate a fire on his property.

According to the sheriff’s office, Rogers had just finished dinner when he and his wife noticed the fire. Rogers went to check on the fire but did not return.

A few minutes later, some people who saw the fire stopped to help. They ended up finding Rogers shot dead. One of those neighbors who stopped to help was also hurt.

Witnesses told deputies that they had seen a man running from the scene. Shortly after, someone flagged down a deputy and reported seeing a man in a vehicle with a gun, in the area of Prairie Avenue and Pleasant View Road.

When deputies arrived in the area they found the vehicle near an asphalt plant on Prairie Avenue. According to KCSO, deputies took Bennett into custody without incident. He is currently being held without bond.