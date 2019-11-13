SPOKANE, Wash. — A man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after Spokane police said he blocked traffic on North Driscoll Boulevard while armed with knives.

Spokane Police Officer Joshua Laiva said officers were called to the 5900 block North Alameda Street just after 1:15 p.m. He said the father at the home said his daughter’s boyfriend, Reishawn M. Baker, was trying to attack him and he had to be restrained. The caller said Baker went outside with knives and was locked outside.

Laiva said it was reported that Baker was threatening how law enforcement would have to shoot him to get him into custody. Before officers arrived, Laiva said Baker went into the intersection of North Driscoll Boulevard and West Winston Drive, stopped traffic and was waving a pair of knives at passing vehicles.

Baker scratched the hood of a truck with the knives, according to Laiva. He said Baker also told officers he wanted them to shoot him. Laiva said officers used a Taser on Baker and took him into custody.

Laiva said Baker was taken to a local hospital and was medically cleared before being booked into the Spokane County Jail. He was charged with pedestrian interference, disorderly conduct and display of a dangerous weapon.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

