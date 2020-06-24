Knife wielding 10-year-old girl taken into protective custody by Spokane police

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, you can call Frontier Behavior Health 24 hour crisis line or Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A knife wielding 10-year-old girl was taken into protective custody by the Spokane police Tuesday evening, after threatening to hurt herself and her family.

Spokane police responded to the 2900 block of E Decatur Ave after a report that a 10-year-old girl was wielding a knife and threatening her mother and siblings, according to Spokane Police Crpl. Ben Maplethorpe.

Emergency dispatch call takers were able to convince the family to exit the home and get to a safe location, according to Maplethorpe.

Units from the Hostage Negotiator Team, SWAT, Tactical team and the Behavioral Health Unit responded to the location, and set up containment to protect the family and other bystanders in the area, Maplethorpe said.

Officers recalled seeing the juvenile several times holding a large butcher knife to her head. The girl made statements about wanting to kill others and wanting to harm herself.

After an hour of negotiating. the girl dropped the knife and peacefully exited the home, according to Maplethorpe. The juvenile was transported to the hospital where she was treated for minor self-inflicted cuts and provided mental health care.