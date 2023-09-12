Kitsap County man who took 4 kids out of state against court orders arrested in Mexico

Joshua Susee took his four children against court orders earlier this year and had a warrant out for his arrest.

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — A Kitsap County man who took his four children against court orders earlier this year has been taken into custody in Mexico, the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) confirmed to KING 5.

Joshua Susee, 38, had a warrant put out for his arrest in April after he and his four children had not been seen in over a month.

According to KCSO, Susee was taken into custody in Ensenada, Mexico. He is in the custody of U.S. Marshals in San Diego and is expected to be returned to Kitsap County, where he will face a charge of custodial interference.

"My children have been kidnapped by their father,” said Madison Belleau, the children’s mother in April. “I don’t know what he’s capable of… I just want my kids back, and I want him to not to be able to do this again.”

KCSO says the children have returned to Washington State and are safe.