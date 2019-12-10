The King County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was shot in the Top Hat area of unincorporated King County Friday evening.

King County Sheriff officials said a 27-year-old man was shot in the face around 6 p.m.

Authorities originally believed the shooting happened in Burien, but deputies determined the shooting took place in the Top Hat area. The victim fled to a house in Burien after the shooting.

The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

The King County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet that the shooting was over a vehicle.

Officials were still searching for a suspect Friday night. No suspect information is available at this time.