Man who tried to abduct child in Spokane stopped by vigilant neighbor

Spokane police responded to call after a man attempted to pick up a 5-year-old boy and carry him away.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A watchful neighbor stepped in to save a 5-year-old boy from being taken by a stanger in Spokane on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Spokane Police Department, officers received a call from witnesses who watched as an unknown man approached the young boy, picked him up and attempted to walk away. A vigilant neighbor confronted the man, yelling at him to stop.

After being confronted, the man released the child and fled the scene. With help from witnesses, officers were able to get a description and locate the suspect several blocks away.