SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho — A man who authorities say pleaded guilty to starting 13 brush fires in Kellogg received a unified four-year prison sentence on Tuesday.

Nobody was hurt and no buildings were destroyed during the fires on Aug. 21, 2018, authorities said.

The first brush fire started near the Division Street Bridge. It appears that the arsonist, identified as 46-year-old Daniel Ray Robinson from Kellogg, then started to head down the trail of the Coeur d'Alenes and started a few more fires.

Authorities said Robinson pleaded guilty to third degree arson. He was arrested following a collaborative investigation by the Kellogg Police Department, Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office, Shoshone County Fire District No. 2 and the Idaho Department of Lands.

Local businesses located near the fires also aided in the investigation with footage from surveillance cameras. Authorities said the footage was critical in providing context to other evidence, including information that Robinson was likely drinking at the time.

RELATED: Man arrested in connection with August 2018 fires in Shoshone County

RELATED: Shoshone Co. fire crews suspect arsonist is to blame for cluster of small fires

Once Robinson was identified, his interview revealed numerous inconsistencies and investigators determined that his alibi was fake.

Robinson was taken into custody at today’s sentencing and will serve an indeterminate period with the Idaho Department of Corrections in the retained jurisdiction program to address substance abuse and criminal thinking issues, authorities said.

The state of Idaho is also seeking restitution.

RELATED: Arsonist starts 13 brush fires in Kellogg, police searching for suspect

RELATED: Seattle arsonist Martin Pang who set 1995 warehouse fire to be released from prison