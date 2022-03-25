Woman sentenced to 17 year in prison for Spokane Valley murder

Kayla J. Holden pled guilty to the murder of 37-year-old Alyson Davis.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A woman was sentenced to 17 years in prison Friday after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and first-degree robbery, according to a press release from the Spokane Valley Police Department.

Kayla J. Holden was arrested Dec. 21, 2021 for a shooting that killed 37-year-old Alyson Davis on Oct. 11, 2021. She has been in the Spokane County Jail since the arrest.

The guilty plea was the result of a plea agreement with the prosecution.

According to a press release from Spokane Valley police, the shooting happened near S. Custer Rd. and E. 1st St. in Spokane Valley when the driver and Davis were approached by another man and Holden asking for a ride. Soon after, Holden pulled out a gun and a struggle took place, which led to Davis being shot.

A warrant for her arrest was issued in late October at the request of Major Crimes Detective Marc Melville after he developed probable cause to charge Holden.

Police searched for Holden for nearly two months before she was arrested during a traffic stop in Post Falls along with Patrick Connors, 18, David Holden, 38, and Hanna Borello, 25.

Authorities said at the time of arrest all occupants of the car lied about their identities. When they learned who they were, deputies said they discovered two of the men in the car were wanted felons by the Washington Department of Corrections.