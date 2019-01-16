SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash — Spokane Valley Police arrested two suspects with the help of K9 units and the sheriff’s helicopter early Wednesday morning after they attempted to evade a traffic stop on foot.

A third suspect is still at large.

At about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, Spokane Valley deputies saw a red Hyundai driving in the middle of the road on N. Progress at Sprague. The deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver failed to comply and began to speed up.

Deputies identified one passenger as Gunnar M. Doughty, 26, who had a possible warrant out for his arrest and was known to be armed with a gun in the past. The driver ignored several stop signs while attempting to evade the officers until the suspect slowed at the intersection of Mission and Burns.

Deputies attempted a PIT maneuver to end the pursuit before the car turned into a residential area. The driver looked over his shoulder at the patrol car and swerved into it, causing the suspect vehicle to spin before stopping.

The deputy stopped, got out of the patrol car and drew his weapon. The deputy gave commands, but the three passengers of the suspect vehicle ignored them and ran from the scene on foot in multiple directions.

Assisting deputies and K9 Units set up a perimeter and announced that if the suspects did not surrender, the K9s would be used to locate them and they may get bitten. Officers repeated these warnings several times throughout the search and the suspects did not heed them.

K9 Bane began tracking in the direction that two suspects fled. He found two different shoes and then jumped a 4-foot chain-link fence into the 1200 block of N. Burns.

K9 Bane found a woman, identified as Alyssa L. Pakootas, 27, hiding on a porch behind a refrigerator. They gave her medical attention before booking her at the Spokane Co. Jail for Obstructing and Resisting Arrest and an additional charge of Possession of Methamphetamine is expected.

K9 Bane then tracked south down Burns, eventually making his way into the backyard of a residence on E. Mission. The K9 found Doughty, determined to be the front seat passenger, hiding between a Barbeque shelf and the house and booked him into Spokane Co. Jail for Obstructing, Resisting Arrest and a Theft warrant.

Air 1, the sheriff’s office’s helicopter, and additional K9 units attempted to locate the driver, but were unsuccessful. Deputies seized the Hyundai and are waiting for a search warrant, but it didn’t show as a reported stolen vehicle despite being unable to locate the owner.

A pistol believed to be discarded by Doughty was determined to be stolen. Methamphetamine and several other items believed to be stolen were also found inside the car.

An additional charge for the stolen firearm is expected for Doughty.

Officers continue to search for the driver, who is believed to be identified. The driver faces charges of Attempting to Elude a Police Vehicle, Obstructing and Resisting Arrest.