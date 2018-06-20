SPOKANE, Wash.-- The Spokane County Sheriff's Office, with the help of K9 Bane, arrested 28-year-old Justin Gentemann for first degree burglary, fourth degree assault and for resisting arrest.

Deputies arrived at the 7400 block of S. Spotted Rd when a roommate notified police of sounds of yelling and crying.

Officials said that Gentemann snuck into his ex-girlfriend's home when she was asleep and crawled into bed with her. The victim started yelling when she saw Gentemann and police said he started assaulting her. He ran away before officials arrived at the scene.

Gentemann was recently released from the the Grant County Jail and repeatedly sent texts to the victim.

Deputies said they reached an old barn where they believed Gentemann was hiding and warned him that they would deploy K9 Bane into the barn. With no response from Gentemann, K9 Bane went into the barn and made contact with Gentemann.

He was taken into custody and provided medical attention.

