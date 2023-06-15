2 juveniles involved in N. Foothills Drive shooting arrested, facing 4 charges

The two 16-year-old juveniles are facing charges for attempted murder, first-degree assault, drive-by shooting and unlawful possession of a firearm.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Deputies have arrested two additional suspects in the shooting on N. Foothills Drive in May that left one injured.

According to a statement by the Spokane Police Department (SPD), officers arrested two 16-year-olds connected to the shooting. The two suspects were arrested for attempted murder, first-degree assault, drive-by shooting and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Three days after the shooting took place, 33-year-old Ryan B. Shaules was arrested in a standoff after barricading himself inside a home on Spokane's South Hill. The standoff lasted approximately half an hour.

Shaules was booked into Spokane County Jail on charges of first-degree assault, drive-by shooting and unlawful possession of a firearm last month. His trial is expected to begin on Aug. 17.

The two juveniles were booked into Spokane County Juvenile Detention on Tuesday.

