SPOKANE, Wash. — UPDATE: A juvenile shot in downtown Spokane Wednesday has died.

The suspect, 27-year-old Joel C. Taitch, was arrested a few blocks from the shooting. The name of the victim has not been released. The identity will be released by the Spokane Medical Examiner's Office after an autopsy and next of kin have been notified.

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Law enforcement are looking for a suspect involved in a shooting in downtown Spokane Wednesday evening.

The shooting happened on N Washington Street near W Main Avenue.

One victim was sent to the hospital for medical attention. The victim's condition is unknown.

Police have closed off Washington Street at Riverside Avenue.

Spokane Police Major Crimes Unit is on scene. Officials are asking people to avoid the area.

