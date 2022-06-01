Juvenile arrested for threats against Spokane Middle School

SPD said the boy was arrested for Felony Harassment (Threats to Kill) following an investigation into a threat against Glover Middle School.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department (SPD) arrested a juvenile boy on Wednesday following an investigation into threats against a local middle school.

SPD Major Crimes Unit, patrol officers, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and other investigative units conducted the initial investigation that led to the arrest, according to a press release.

The arrest happened at approximately noon on Wednesday.

SPD said the investigation into the threats is ongoing and no other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.