Jury selection for trial of Spokane convicted murderer begins this week

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane man already sentenced to nearly 32 years in prison for killing his ex-wife could face even more time behind bars. Nathan Beal is accused of killing a man he didn't know for practice before killing his ex-wife.

A jury already convicted Beal of first-degree murder in February 2022 for killing his ex-wife.

In the summer of 2020, Mary Schaffer came to Spokane to pick up the two children she shares with Beal. Mary was parked outside his Browne's Addition apartment when Beal shot and killed her.

During the investigation of Mary's murder, detectives connected Beal to the death of Andrew Bull, who was living on the streets of Spokane at that time. Prosecutors believe this is the man who Beal killed for practice just four months before killing his ex-wife.

A judge decided both murders would be tried separately, which is why the jury selection relating Andrew's death started Monday morning.

Andrew's death was just two weeks before his birthday, which devastated his family.

"You're not supposed to bury your kids. They're supposed to bury you," Andrew's mother Laurie Bowers said.

She told KREM 2 her family is eager for justice so that Andrew can finally find peace.

"I don't feel like he's at peace yet," Laurie said.

Although Andrew was living on the streets at the time of his death, his family wants him to be remembered for more than just that.

"Just because he has some struggles, doesn't mean he wasn't loved by his sister, brothers, mom and friends," Laurie said.

While Andrew's family is eager for justice, getting to the start of this trial is emotional. But, despite the difficulty of facing the man who is allegedly responsible for Andrew's death, his family plans to be in court every day.

Attorneys are expected to give their opening arguments in court Tuesday morning.

