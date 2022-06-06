Jury selection begins for suspect in Jason Fox murder

Riley Hillestad is facing charges of first-degree murder, kidnapping, unlawful disposal of human remains and tampering with evidence, among other charges.

PEND OREILLE COUNTY, Wash. — Jury selection began today for one of the suspects in the murder of Jason Fox.

Fox was found dead in an isolated area near Newport in October of 2020. Court documents say Fox's body was found buried three to four feet underground with his hands tied behind his back.