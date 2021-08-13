Judge denies accused Freeman shooter's insanity plea motion

Judge Michael Price denied the change of plea to not guilty by reason of insanity and called it a “highly unusual motion.”

SPOKANE, Wash — A Spokane County judge denied Caleb Sharpe’s change of plea in court Friday morning.

The accused Freeman High School shooter faces charges of first-degree premeditated murder with aggravating circumstances, three charges of attempted first-degree murder for the three girls injured in the shooting, and 51 second-degree assault charges for other students endangered during the shooting.

Court records show the change of plea motion was filed in Spokane County Superior Court on Friday ahead of the teen’s trial set for Jan. 18, 2022.

Sharpe’s defense team filed a motion to change his plea to not guilty by reason of insanity. In court Friday morning, the defense said on July 30, 2021 they realized they had grounds to use this type of plea. They said up until now, their client had not been interviewed about his mental health status on the day of the shooting and in 2019 they did not know they could use this type of plea.

The prosecution said the defense did not follow the law correctly to make the plea.

Judge Michael Price denied the change of plea and called it a “highly unusual motion.” He said this is the only time in 18 years he has seen a motion like this one and Spokane County Superior Court has not had a not guilty by reason of insanity plea in 22 years. Price also said the case was one of the slowest he’s ever seen.