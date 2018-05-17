HOOD RIVER, Ore. — A judge said he needs more time to decide on the amount a Vancouver teenager will have to pay as restitution after he pleaded guilty earlier this year to starting last September's massive Eagle Creek wildfire in the Columbia Gorge.

During Thursday morning's hearing in Hood River, the teenager's defense attorney claimed that the statute requiring full restitution is unconstitutional if imposed on a juvenile. The judge said he will take that into consideration before issuing a written decision on the amount the teenager will have to pay.

He said the decision will come within the next week, perhaps as soon as Friday.

Restitution requests that totaled nearly $37 million were submitted to the court.

The teenager and his parents were not in attendance at Thursday's hearing.

The wildfire burned more than 48,000 acres in the scenic Columbia River Gorge and Mt. Hood National Forest. A representative with the U.S. Forest Service said 121 miles of national forest trails were impacted. A group of hikers had to be rescued after the fire started and several structures burned.

According to a representative with the Oregon Department of Transportation, crews removed more than 12,000 trees to make the area safe. The fire, which happened during peak tourism season, also had a negative impact on many businesses in the area.

File: 'Do you realize you just started a forest fire?'

The boy was 15 years old when he started the fire on Sept. 2, 2017 while igniting fireworks, according to Oregon State Police. He pleaded guilty in court on February 16 and was sentenced to five years probation and 1,920 hours of community service with the U.S. Forest Service.

"I sincerely apologize to everyone who had to deal with this fire, I cannot imagine how scary it must have been for you," he wrote in a letter in February. "I know I have to earn your forgiveness and I will work hard to do so and one day, I hope I will."

Apology from teen who admitted to setting #EagleCreekFire — Judge sentenced him to up to 5 years probation and 1,920 hours of community service with the U.S. Forest Service. pic.twitter.com/f99wmDkv3G — Christine Pitawanich (@CPitawanichKGW) February 16, 2018

The wildfire affected Hood River and Multnomah counties, but Oregon's juvenile code demands that legal proceedings take place in the county where the illegal act originally occurred.

