Suspect in 2021 murder of Spokane mother, injury of 5-year-old girl pleads guilty

Joshua Phillips pleaded guilty to 1st-degree aggravated murder and 1st-degree attempted murder for the death of his ex-girlfriend and the stabbing of her daughter.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The man who stabbed and killed his ex-girlfriend and stabbed her young daughter in 2021 has pled guilty to the charges against him.

Kassie was found dead in her home on North Adams Street on Sunday, April 11, 2021. The Spokane County Medical Examiner said Kassie died from multiple stab wounds and confirmed her manner of death as a homicide.

Her daughter, Lilly, was hospitalized after suffering injuries in the attack. Medical staff told police Lilly had been stabbed 7-10 times and required immediate surgery, according to documents. A medic told police Lilly was talking while being transported to the hospital and said, “the man stabbed me."

Lilly was in the hospital for nearly a month after the attack, some of the time she spent on life support, but she was later taken off life support and returned home.

Court documents released after the attack revealed Kassie ended her relationship with Phillips two days before her death. Her family also changed the locks on the home to prevent Phillips from getting inside.

Investigators also learned that Kassie had apparently received about 100 text messages from Phillips on Saturday, April 10, one day before her death. One of the investigators was told that some of the text messages sent by Phillips were “very disturbing.”

In October 2021, Phillips was found competent to stand trial for the murder and attack. The competency report showed Phillips had the capacity to understand the nature of the legal proceedings.

Phillips's sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 3.

