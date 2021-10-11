AMBER Alert issued for missing Jerome County boy

The Jerome Police Dept. is searching for six-year-old Kingston James Solis, who was last seen at the 300 block of East Avenue I in Jerome

JEROME, Idaho — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a six-year-old boy from Jerome County who is believed to be in "imminent danger".

The Jerome Police Dept. is searching for six-year-old Kingston James Solis, who was last seen at the 300 block of East Avenue I in Jerome. He is white and has black hair, brown eyes and is missing his two front teeth. He is four feet tall and weighs 80 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, blue jeans, gray shoes and a black and red Avengers backpack.

Police said Kingston may be with a woman named Lucy Elena Mendoza. Police describe her as a 40-year-old white woman with black hair and brown eyes. She is five feet tall and weighs 130 pounds.

The two may be traveling in a white 2018 Kia Stinger. The license plate on the car reads ROXIEE. Police said the car may be in locations with free Wi-Fi, as Mendoza is living out of her car and is using apps on her phone to make phone calls.