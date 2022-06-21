Jeep crashes through doors of Laundry Land in Spokane in early morning burglary, takes comment box

A surveillance photo shows the Jeep inside Laundry Land with the doors left shattered. A manager says all that was taken was a comment box.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are looking for the driver and Jeep that crashed through the doors of a Spokane business early Tuesday morning as part of a burglary.

Officers responded to an alarm at Laundry Land, at 2215 West Wellesley Avenue, overnight and found the business badly damaged.

Police shared what appears to be a surveillance photo from inside the business, showing the jeep inside and a person besides the vehicle. Police say the vehicle appears to be an older model cream or white-colored Jeep with rusted paint.

A manager for Laundry Land said all that was taken was a comment box.

"All this damage is for nothing, literally for nothing. So, it's going to cost a lot of money to get our store back to normal," Amber Ross, manager at Laundry Land said.

The business itself did sustain thousands of dollars in damage.

Officers are looking for the driver and the Jeep involved. People with information can call crime check at 509-456-2233 and reference incident #2022-20104976.

