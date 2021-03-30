x
Crime

Two JBLM soldiers accused of kidnapping pizza delivery driver

One of the soldiers told investigators they were looking for "someone to rob," according to the Olympia Police Department.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Two active-duty soldiers from Joint Base Lewis-McChord face multiple criminal charges for allegedly kidnapping a Domino’s Pizza delivery driver Sunday.

According to the Olympia Police Department, Daniel Cano-Real, 19, told investigators that he and John Medina, 20, were driving around the city's neighborhoods late Saturday night looking for someone to rob.

Police said Cano-Real confessed to forcing a 19-year-old pizza delivery driver into their car, at gunpoint.

About 30 minutes later Olympia police said an officer found the delivery driver zip-tied in the backseat after pulling over the car.

An officer said he spotted the car driving the wrong way on State Avenue, a one-way street in downtown Olympia.

The victim had a stab wound and red marks around his hands, but was not seriously injured.

Citing the danger to the community, a Thurston County judge held both of the defendants on $150,000 bail.

