WISCONSIN, USA — Police identified a 21-year-old Wisconsin man Friday as the suspect in the case of 13-year-old Jayme Closs, who was found alive Thursday after disappearing the day her parents were murdered in October. Police identified the suspect as Jake Thomas Patterson of Gordon, Wisconsin, and said he was charged with the killings and the kidnapping.

RELATED: 'Jayme Closs Comes Home' | Saturday on 48 Hours

Patterson worked for one day at Jennie-O Turkey Store nearly three years ago, the company's president said in a statement Friday. Jayme's parents, James and Denise Closs, also worked for Jennie-O, but it was unclear if they knew Patterson.

Patterson quit the day after he was hired, saying he was moving away, Jennie-O President Steve Lykken said in the statement. The company hasn't employed Patterson since then, Lykken said.

RELATED: Who is Jake Patterson? Suspect arrested in Jayme Closs case

Police were not looking for additional suspects, Fitzgerald said. The sheriff said Gordon, where Jayme was found, was not on authorities' radar.

"In cases like this, we often need a big break, and it was Jayme herself who gave us that break," FBI Special Agent Justin Tolomeo said. Gordon is about 65 miles north of Jayme's home in Barron, where she was last seen.

RELATED: Jayme Closs found alive: 'It's what we've prayed for'

Patterson didn't have a criminal history locally, Fitzgerald said. He was not currently employed.

Douglas County Sheriff Tom Dalbec said Jayme provided police with a description of Patterson's vehicle. A patrol sergeant pulled over a vehicle matching the description and took Patterson into custody without incident, Dalbec said.

Patterson was arrested just down the road from his home, Dalbec said. No one else was found in the home, Fitzgerald said.

Jayme escaped from Patterson's home on foot, Fitzgerald said. Dalbec said she came across a woman who was out walking her dog.

"She saw this girl ... screaming, 'Help me, help me,'" Peter Kasinskas told CBS News about his neighbor's encounter with Jayme. Kasinskas opened his front door to find his neighbor standing with a disheveled girl, CBS News correspondent Adriana Diaz reports.

"'This is Jayme Closs and call 911,'" Kasinskas said his neighbor told him. "It was literally like I was seeing a ghost because we've seen the billboards and the commercials and all that stuff, and there she is in my kitchen."

Kasinskas said Jayme appeared thin and ragged, wearing what looked like leggings, a sweatshirt and oversized men's tennis shoes. He said she was quiet while they waited for police to arrive, roughly 15 minutes later.

"She looked just the same as in all the photos, a little thinner," Kasinskas said. "Her hair was still the same color and length. She just looked a little unkempt like she hadn't been able to take care of herself for some time."

Jayme was examined at a hospital and held overnight, Dalbec said. Fitzgerald said she was in good condition, would undergo a mental health evaluation and be reunited with her family.

James and Denise Closs were found shot to death in their Barron home on Oct. 15. Police received a mostly inaudible 911 call from Denise Closs' cellphone just around 1 a.m.