SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are searching for a man who allegedly tried to lure a child at a North Spokane bus stop on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Spokane Police Corporal Ben Maplethorpe, a man approached several children at a bus stop near North Victor Street and West Lyons Aveue at about 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to Maplethorpe, the man called one of the children by name, asking the child to get in his car and claiming to be a family member. The child didn't recognize the man and fled the area before telling his parents, according to police.

Police were unable to locate the man, who is described as being a young white man in a black sweatshirt driving an older gray sedan, according to Maplethorpe.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

RELATED: Suspect in fatal hit-and-run near Gonzaga arrested after unrelated court appearance

RELATED: Missing Coeur d'Alene man found dead