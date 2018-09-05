SPOKANE, Wash. – A Spokane family is heartbroken after someone stole an irreplaceable item from their truck.

On Tuesday morning, Jason Spade got up to take his son to school and found his truck broken into. The stereo was stolen and a bunch of wires were cut. Spade said it can all be replaced, except one item given to him by his brother-in-law, who died 10 years ago while serving his country.

“It was a Gerber multi tool, government issued in a camo pouch, had Craig written on the back. The blades, a couple of them, had some translucent paint on them for some odd reason," Spade explained.

Sergeant James Craig carried this tool with him through three tours in Iraq.

"It's obviously seen some wear and tear probably got somebody through a lot of gun fights and raids and what not. It had a lot of sentimental value," Spade said.

During his time in the Army, Craig received the Purple Heart.

"As we got older, he definitely grew into a pretty amazing man," he said.

Craig's third tour in Iraq, would be his last. Spade said he and four other soldiers ran over an IED while traveling in a Humvee. Craig was returned home and laid to rest in Spokane. The multi-tool he carried with him became a memory that Spade and Craig's sister would hold close to their hearts.

"The other stuff obviously is just stuff it can be replaced. But some things are just a little bit more, it was more than just a knife," he said.

Spade and his wife have reported this break in to Crime Check. They just want their brother's tool back, no questions asked.

© 2018 KREM