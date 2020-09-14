Video shows wrong-way driver on I-90 near Coeur d'Alene before fatal crash

Several witnesses gave statements to ISP troopers, but police said there appear to be several more witnesses in the video who haven't come forward.

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho State Police and the Kootenai County Prosecutor's Office are searching for more witnesses in a wrong-way crash that left a Spokane Valley man dead on Sept. 11 on I-90.

According to the Idaho State Police, 57-year-old Christine Cann of Coeur d'Alene was arrested on a charge of vehicular manslaughter after she allegedly drove the wrong way on eastbound I-90 on Friday, during which she is accused of collided with and killing 24-year-old Jeremy Scherer of Spokane Valley.

The ISP also said the Grabert family has come forward with dashcam video of the incident, which can be found at the bottom of this story, that shows Cann travelling the wrong way on the highway. The video shows several drivers swerving to avoid her, according to the ISP.

