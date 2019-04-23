KREM is working to confirm information about why the WSP canceled the AMBER Alert.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Idaho State Police has said the suspect, vehicle and child that were the subject of an AMBER Alert on Tuesday have been located.

The Washington State Patrol canceled the AMBER Alert in Washington, Oregon and Idaho for a 5-year-old boy who authorities say was abducted after a stabbing in Spokane Valley.

No further details were immediately available.

Authorities said the suspect is 41-year-old Justin Robertson. He has brown hair and green eyes, weighs 205 pounds and is approximately five-feet-nine-inches tall.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Robertson was last seen wearing a green Adidas T-shirt and black Adidas shorts, according to authorities.

Spokane County Sheriff's Office

Spokane County Sheriff's deputies responded to a panic alarm at the home located at 12808 E. Blossey Avenue at about 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

When deputies arrived, they found the side gate wide open. They then knocked on the front door and heard a woman screaming for help, according to the sheriff's office.

Upon entering the home, deputies found the woman bleeding profusely from stab wounds, according to the sheriff's office. She told deputies she had recently served Robertson with divorce papers, and that he had stabbed her and fled with their 5-year-old son Ethan Robertson.

Robertson's estranged wife was taken to Sacred Heart with injuries that are serious but not life threatening, according to the sheriff's office.

Ethan Robertson weighs 30 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes, WSP said. He was last seen wearing blue pajamas and an orange Nike T-shirt.

Idaho State Police

WSP said Robertson has access to weapons but it is unknown if he has any in his possession. They believe the child is in danger.

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office said Robertson is driving a red 2014 Subaru Legacy with the Washington license plate number APN2450.

Spokane County Sheriff's Office

Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to call 911 immediately. Do not attempt to contact the suspect.

KREM reporter Kierra Elfalan said a forensics team and Greater Spokane Emergency Management are at the home.