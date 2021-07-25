Man spotted throwing rocks at cars on I-84 leads police on chase

The man was taken into custody after a police pursuit Saturday afternoon. A trooper used a PIT maneuver to bring the man's truck to a stop.

BOISE, Idaho — An Oregon man is in the Payette County Jail facing several felony charges after trying to elude police during a chase Saturday afternoon.

Just before 5 p.m., Idaho State Police Troopers and Canyon County Sheriff's deputies received a citizen report of a man throwing rocks at vehicles on Interstate 84 near milepost 22. That's near the Galloway Road and the Purple Sage Road overpasses, just west of Caldwell.

When Canyon County deputies arrived on scene they tried to make contact with the man, but he fled the scene in his pickup truck.

Troopers assisted deputies from Canyon and Payette counties and tried to get the man to stop by deploying spike strips. However, the driver continued to try and flee from police, crossing through the center median of the interstate several times.

At one point during the pursuit, he swerved his truck at a trooper's patrol vehicle. A short time later, the trooper was able to successfully bring the pickup to a stop using a PIT maneuver.

Cesar Pedraza, 21, of Nyssa, Oregon, was taken into custody without further incident. He was booked into the Payette County Jail on two felony charges of aggravated assault and eluding an officer, and a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence.

An ISP spokesperson say no one was hurt. The investigation into the incident is continuing.

Idaho State Police say they are looking for witnesses. Anyone who saw a man throwing rocks at vehicles on I-84 near milepost 22 around 4:45 to 4:55 p.m. Saturday is asked to please call ISP Dispatch at 208-846-7550.

