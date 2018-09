KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho State Police are investigating a hit and run that took place Saturday evening on I-90.

The crash took place between mileposts 12 and 11. The possible suspect took off in a gray Toyota 4Runner with damage on the driver side.

The victim drove a gold Chevrolet Silverado pulling a trailer with a blue Chevrolet pickup attached. ISP is asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call (208)209-8730.

