Investigators seeking suspect in four fires reported in downtown Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Investigators are currently searching for a suspected arsonist who reportedly started four fires in the downtown Spokane area on Thursday.

According to Spokane Fire Chief Brain Schaeffer, the fires were lit around noon in the area of Erie and E. Sprague. He was riding his bike on the trail and lighting fires as he went.

No significant damage was reported from the fires, but they did cause traffic delays. A train was also delayed.

The suspect is described as a white man on a yellow bicycle.

This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as they become available.

