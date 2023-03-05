Police seeking information on white car in deadly hit-and-run incident in Airway Heights

Investigators would like to talk with the driver or passengers of a white car at the accident scene to get any new information on the hit-and-run incident.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — As the investigation into a deadly hit-and-run crash in Airway Heights continues, detectives are now seeking information on a white car that was at the scene at the time of the incident.

According to a press release from the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, a witness reported seeing the car traveling east on Trails Road at Flint Road behind a dark-colored pickup truck. The witness reported seeing dust in the air as the truck drove slowly, weaving its way towards Old Trails Road before stopping as the white car drove by without stopping.

The suspect in the crash, 29-year-old Megan Skillingstad, was contacted 40 minutes from the incident and appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. She was arrested and booked into the Spokane County Jail, where she remains on a $1 million bond.

Investigators would like to talk with the driver or passengers of the white car to get any new information on the hit-and-run incident. Anyone with information on this investigation is encouraged to call Detective J. Welton at (509) 477-3237 reference #10060489.

