SPOKANE, Wash.-- An overnight fight between brothers sent one brother to the hospital and the other to jail.

On Tuesday night, 44-year-old Dominic M. Canady allegedly stabbed his older brother while intoxicated.

The sharp object that was used during the incident is still unknown.

Canady's brother, Fredrick Colvin, was transported to the hospital with a punctured lung.

Doctors say that the injury is no longer life threatening.

The fight occurred at 3001 E Upriver Drive.

Canaday was arrested for probable cause of second degree assault.

