CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. — A man who served in the Teller County Jail with the man on trial for murdering Woodland Park mother Kelsey Berreth said the defendant had asked him to solicit a prison gang he was affiliated with to murder a key witness in the case.

The inmate, Jacob Bentley, said Patrick Frazee had specifically asked if a prison gang he used to be affiliated with could help murder Krystal Lee, who claims that she helped clean up a bloody crime scene inside of Berreth’s apartment.

During his testimony, Bentley said he was in county jail with Frazee from Sept. 26 to Oct. 12 — just weeks before his murder trial began on Nov. 1.

Bentley said when he first came to jail, he was in segregation and couldn’t get items from commissary. He said he first approached Frazee about potentially wiring him money to buy commissary items. The conversation later turned to a tattoo on his face that indicated his affiliation with the prison gang, the inmate testified.

He said Frazee was “curious” about his time in prison, and mentioned he was nervous about his upcoming trial. In ensuing conversations and in notes passed between the two, the inmate said Frazee had asked if the prison gang could murder Lee, her family, a friend of hers, a Florissant couple on the witness list, and Colorado Bureau of Investigation Agent Gregg Slater.

Slater, who was called to the witness stand multiple times during the trial, read notes written on paper towels and receipts Bentley claimed he exchanged with Frazee that mentioned killing the witnesses.

Slater testified that to his knowledge, the names of the witnesses on the notes were not reported by the media before the trial.

That inmate’s testimony was the subject of multiple closed hearings earlier this week — what is expected to be the last of the trial. The jury was instructed specifically by Judge Scott Sells that the testimony was for the purpose of “consciousness of guilt.”

Bentley first spoke to the Fourth Judicial District Attorney’s Office over the weekend, and said he tried to approach them sooner but on cross-examination he admitted he accidentally called Frazee’s public defenders initially and refused to speak with him.

During cross-examination, the defense asked Bentley if he gained anything from testifying during the trial. Bentley said he approached law enforcement with the hope he might get some benefit, but has not been offered any sort of plea deal.

The Fourth Judicial District Attorney’s Office had asked the media not to name Bentley. During his testimony, he said that was on his behalf.

Since Bentley’s testimony was in an open courtroom accessible to the public, 9NEWS has chosen to identify him.

