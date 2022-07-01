Inmate fight at Adams County Jail leaves officer injured, jail understaffed

28-year-old inmate Raymon Reyna physically attacked cellmate 21-year-old Anthony Vargas-Martinez. Some inmates have been moved to other contracted locations.

ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. — A fight between inmates and corrections officers at the Adams County Jail in Ritzville has left one inmate hospitalized in critical condition.

According to a press release from the Adam's County Sheriff's Office, 28-year-old inmate Raymon Reyna physically attacked another inmate, 21-year-old Anthony Vargas-Martinez. The two inmates reportedly shared a cell together.

During the unprovoked attack, Reyna repeatedly struck Vargas-Martinez with closed fists until he went unconscious. Reyna continued beating his cellmate before kicking him in the head.

Correction Deputy Suarez Tapia tried to intervene, deploying a taser on Reyna. While it initially worked, the inmate attacked the corrections officer in an attempt to escape.

An inmate worker prevented further injury to Tapia by stepping in and subduing Reyna. More corrections officers joined in, and after several taser deployments, Reyna was finally subdued and placed into a WRAPP system.

Vargas-Martinez was airlifted to Sacred Heart Medical Hospital in Spokane due to the seriousness of his injuries. The sheriff's office says he is in critical condition. Meanwhile, Deputy Tapia is reported to be recovering well and will remain on administrative medical leave until he fully recovers.

As a result of the incident, staff at the Adams County Jail is limited. In a separate press release, the sheriff's office said some inmates had been moved to other contracted locations in Sunnyside, Franklin County, Grant County and Spokane County. According to the sheriff's office, this decision was made so that staff in Adams County could "cope and adequately deal with the workload, mental health and physical health.

Adams County Sheriff Rich Wagner says the office will continue to accept felony crimes but will have to limit bookings of non-violent and other misdemeanor crimes.

"We are working toward getting the help our staff needs and will continue to do so," Wagner said in a press release. "Our staff is working long and tireless hours. Any encouragement would be appreciated. These men and women are performing a huge task, they are dedicated but they are human. I cannot express enough how much I appreciate the work they do."

Sheriff Wagner went on to say that the safety of both corrections staff and inmates is essential and that the office will "make every effort to push through this difficult time."

