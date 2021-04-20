Inland Northwest law enforcement react to Derek Chauvin guilty verdict

Local police leaders said they had a variety of emotions seeing the former police officer convicted for the murder of George Floyd.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Law enforcement leaders in the Inland Northwest said they experienced a variety of emotions after seeing former Minneapolis police officer convicted on all charges for the murder of George Floyd.

Chauvin has been condemned by law enforcement nationwide for his conduct; several officers testified for the prosecution.

Pullman Police Chief Gary Jenkins told KREM he has watched the video of the murder and "was horrified by it." He said the verdict was the right one for everyone, including law enforcement.

"The prosecution made a point of saying this was not an anti-police prosecution, that it was a pro-police prosecution," said Jenkins. "And I agree with that, because supporting police doesn't mean you blindly condone all the actions by police. Supporting police also includes condemnation of police misconduct and criminal behavior."

Jenkins said the verdict reinforces the importance of maintaining a standard of integrity for officers.

"This conduct is not law enforcement. This is police brutality, and that should not have any part of law enforcement," he said. "I think law enforcement is better today because of this. We've got one less officer that will tarnish the badge. And we need to continue to work to make sure that we hire and maintain that staff that has respect for human life."

Continuing to work was a theme echoed by other law enforcement leaders in the area, including Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl.

"Now is an even more pivotal time in law enforcement than we've seen any time in our past. Our next steps forward have to be taken hand-in-hand with the community, and we need to work together with the community in deciding what is the future of law enforcement going to be," he said. "So as the Spokane Police Department, we're going to continue working with the community. We're going to try to strengthen those bonds, so that we can move forward with the community, because we exist to serve the community."

Meidl said this verdict doesn't mean that work slows down; if anything, it accelerates.

"I think this will at some level hopefully allow closure for this incident, and allow us as a community and as a department to start working together on what do we want our police department to look like, what do we want from our police department," he said.

Spokane Assistant Chief Justin Lundgren called the video of Floyd's murder "disturbing" and said this case is evidence of the importance of body cameras.