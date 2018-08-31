SPOKANE, Wash. — New details are emerging surrounding one man who was arrested on Monday for manufacturing a controlled substance in his Spokane apartment.

Both Fikadu Alamine, 31, and Ashley Bowman, 26, were arrested for illegally producing hash oil in a duplex near Hogan Street and Bridgeport Avenue.

PREVIOUS: Police arrest two people in Spokane for manufacturing hash oil

According to court documents, a confidential informant gave Spokane Police detectives information about a marijuana extraction lab in Alamine’s basement. Alamine allegedly said he could process eight to ten pounds of marijuana per day using his equipment. The informant said Alamine's setup was expensive and included vacuum ovens, 50 pounds of butane, a five-pound extractor, bags of marijuana and other chemicals.

The informant also told detectives that Alamine was heavily using cocaine during the process, along with selling cocaine, heroin and Suboxone out of the duplex, according to court documents.

Alamine allegedly showed the informant a handgun and told him it was stolen.

The informant also told detectives he/she was “extremely concerned” for the safety of the people in or around the duplex because Alamine was concentrating oxygen in a flammable tank of gas, according to court documents. This could lead to an explosion.

Hash oil is not illegal in the state of Washington but it is illegal to use butane or other explosive gases to extract or separate resin from marijuana – or process any form of marijuana – unless you are a validly licensed marijuana processor.

Alamine is not on the Washington State Cannabis Board’s list of licensed processors, according to court documents.

Spokane Police are serving a search warrant for the duplex, Alamine’s vehicle(s), his cell phone, bank records and other documents. Detectives will also search for the handgun.

© 2018 KREM