Impaired driver slams into building, patrol cars while attempting to flee Spokane Valley police

34-year-old John T. Walker was booked into the Spokane County Jail for attempting to elude police, hit and run and driving under the influence.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A man is in jail after slamming his car into patrol cars and a building while attempting to flee deputies, according to the Spokane Valley Police Department.

34-year-old John T. Walker was arrested and booked into the Spokane County Jail for attempting to elude police, hit and run, resisting arrest, property damage and driving under the influence. Police say Walker passed out in his car but later woke up and saw deputies surrounding him, causing him to try to drive away. He was ultimately stopped and arrested.

According to police, the incident happened on Tuesday around 12:05 p.m. after deputies responded to a welfare check in the 9300 block of East Montgomery Avenue. The caller reported a man, later identified as Walker, and woman passed out inside a car and potentially overdosing.

Once deputies arrived, they blocked Walker's car to prevent him from driving away, believing he would be a danger to other drivers in his impaired state. Once Walker woke up and noticed the deputies, he refused to follow their orders and put the car in reverse, backing into the deputies' patrol cars.

Walker then put the car in drive before driving into the building. Still refusing to comply with officers, the driver was soon pinned against the building by deputies with a patrol car. After a brief struggle, he was eventually taken into custody while the woman he was with was released.

Police say deputies found a piece of tin foil with black residue and two blue circular pills believed to contain fentanyl. Other drugs were found in Walker's car as well.

The deputies who responded to the scene reportedly received minor injuries from their scuffle with Walker, but are expected to fully recover, according to Valley police.

