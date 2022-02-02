IDOC searching for walkaway from South Boise Women's Correctional Center

Crystal R. Morford, 23, was last seen getting into a white vehicle on Pleasant Valley Road Tuesday evening.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Correction is asking the public to keep an eye out for a woman who walked away from the South Boise Women's Correctional Center Tuesday.

Crystal R. Morford, 23, was last seen getting into a white vehicle on Pleasant Valley Road at Ten Mile Creek Road at 5:35 p.m.

Morford was serving time for drug possession, officials say. She was eligible for parole in April of next year, with her prison sentence ending in October 2024.

Morford is described as white with red hair and green eyes, 5'6" and 123 pounds. Anyone who sees her or knows where she is is asked to contact law enforcement.

The South Boise Women's Correctional Center is a minimum-security facility that houses female inmates who have been placed in the rider program.

