MERIDIAN — A southwest Idaho high school teacher who had sex with a student has been sentenced to 120 days in jail and must register as a sex offender for the rest of her life.

The Idaho Press reports 26-year-old Rebecca Mason-Cales had initially pleaded not guilty to six counts of battery against a minor child aged 16 or 17, but in August she entered a revised guilty plea of guilty to one count.

PREVIOUS: Mountain View High School teacher accused of having sex with student

Meridian police believe Mason-Cales and the Mountain View High School student's relationship began in August 2017 when the student was a 16-year-old junior.

The teen says although by law he is a victim, he insists that his interactions with Mason-Cales were all consensual.

Mason-Cales' lawyer, Michael Bartlett, says the teacher didn't have malicious intentions.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.