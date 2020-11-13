The funds will enable ISP to look at a wider range of suspects by comparing DNA to more databases.

BOISE, Idaho — A new grant given to Idaho State Police is set to help the agency solve dozens of cold cases.

$150,000 of a $750,000 grant from the Bureau of Justice Assistance will enable ISP to look at a wider range of suspects by comparing DNA to more databases.



Right now, police have a limited pool of DNA they can look at through the national database.



That is where DNA from convicted felons is stored.



But this new technique called forensic molecular genetic genealogy allows police to look at more DNA through other databases.



It uses genealogical data from regular people who have agreed to put their DNA in public databases.



Once a suspect is identified that individual is then compared to DNA taken from crime scenes.



ISP says it will be working with professional genealogists capable of using this new method.



Police say the technique is being used in a growing number of unsolved crimes and studies have shown the new science can work.

