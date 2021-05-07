Idaho sets June execution date for death row inmate

A judge Wednesday signed the death warrant for the terminally ill 65-year-old inmate.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho death row inmate Gerald Ross Pizzuto Jr. has been scheduled for execution by lethal injection on June 2.

The planned execution was first reported by The Marshall Project.

The criminal justice investigative news group says Pizzuto has been on hospice care with bladder tumors, diabetes and other medical issues for more than a year.

Pizzuto is one of eight people on Idaho's death row.

He went there in 1986 after his murder conviction for the 1985 beating deaths of a woman and her nephew at a remote Idaho County cabin where they were prospecting.

