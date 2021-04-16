Von Ehlinger, a Republican from Lewiston, has denied the allegations and said he didn't break any laws or act inappropriately.

BOISE, Idaho — A legislative ethics committee is investigating a rape complaint made against Lewiston Republican Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger.

In the complaint, Assistant Sergeant-at-Arms Kim Blackburn said the accuser reported that von Ehlinger had taken her out to dinner and then back to his apartment on the pretext that he had forgotten something. That's when the accuser said the lawmaker sexually assaulted her. She said she told him "no" and froze.

The House Ethics Committee is expected to hold a public hearing on the complaint.

The Idaho House Republican Caucus Leadership released a statement Friday night that they're taking the allegations "very seriously."