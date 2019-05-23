CASSIA COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho State Police and the Cassia County Sheriff's Office are searching for a man accused of shooting and killing another person on Interstate 84.

The shooting happened Wednesday on the highway in Northern Utah, near Rattlesnake Pass.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, dispatchers got a call from a person who reported being a passenger in a Range Rover when a driver in a silver Jetta had shot at the vehicle he was in.

The driver of the Range Rover was killed in the shooting, and the passenger was injured. The passenger was taken to Bear River Hospital for treatment.

The shooting suspect, identified as 45-year-old Jonathan Llana continued north to Idaho, police say, where he was pulled over in Cassia County. Llana fled the traffic stop, ultimately wrecking his vehicle in a field near Interstate 86, near the vicinity of the Raft River/Yale Road intersection with I-86.

Suspect vehicle

Utah Highway Patrol

Llana ran away from the crash, and remains at large.

Idaho law enforcement, with assistance from a Utah Highway Patrol helicoter, are currently searching for the suspect in the Burley area.

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the Utah homicide victim. It's unclear whether the people in the Range Rover knew Llana, or were targeted at random.

Llana should be considered "armed and dangerous," according to police. He is described as about 5'10" and 150 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who spots him is asked to call law enforcement immediately at 208-846-7550.