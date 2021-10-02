Idaho officials investigate a possible Thursday night homicide official say

The Idaho County Sheriff's Office said they are investigating reports of a possible homicide in Idaho County.

IDAHO COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho County Deputies responded Thursday to reports of a potential homicide.

On Sep. 30th at around 5:30 P.M., the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office said a body was found by deputies in a residence on Cove Road, just outside of Grangeville. The body of a 76-year-old woman was turned over to the Idaho County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy. Authorities have not released the victim’s name.

Officials confirmed after the autopsy that the cause of death was homicidal violence said the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they are still investigating the incident and will not be releasing any details at this time. Officials also canvassed residents Friday requesting any information on any suspicious activity in the area.

The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office asks if anyone has any information regarding this event to please contact (208)983-1100 option 0 and request to speak to an officer.