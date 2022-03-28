Police: Idaho man killed in shootout with Utah officers

Officials say the suspect carjacked a driver in Salt Lake City before exchanging gunfire with officers who tried to pull him over in the stolen vehicle.

SALT LAKE CITY — An Idaho man is dead after an exchange of gunfire with Salt Lake City Police officers Saturday night.

According to police, officers were dispatched to downtown Salt Lake City at 5:47 p.m. after 38-year-old Matthew Cieslak attempted to carjack a vehicle. That driver got away, officials said, but Cieslak successfully carjacked another driver at gunpoint a short time later.

Officers spotted the suspect inside the stolen car, and tried to pull him over, but Cieslak kept driving, according to the department.

The suspect ended up in the area of South Orange Street, according to police, where he exchanged gunfire with two Salt Lake City Police officers. Cieslak died at the scene.

"Tonight, two of our officers found themselves facing great danger as they protected our community. I am grateful for their heroic actions," SLCPD Chief Mike Brown said in a statement. "Our police officers reacted quickly and professionally to a public safety threat. Their actions demonstrated great courage and likely prevented any further injuries or violence in our community."

The officers and the carjacking victims were not hurt. Both officers involved in the shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave.

The department identified Cieslak Monday, adding that he was from Idaho, but did not release what town he was from.

The shooting remains under investigation. Any witnesses are asked to call 801-799-3000 and reference case 22-54268.

Watch more crime news: