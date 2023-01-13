Idaho man indicted for deadly fentanyl distribution

36-year-old Tanner Lee Goforth faces up to life in prison after he allegedly distributed a substance knowing it contained fentanyl, which resulted in death.

BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho man faces up to life in prison after he was charged with distribution of fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury or death, according to the United States Department of Justice.

36-year-old Tanner Lee Goforth allegedly dealt a substance knowing it contained fentanyl in May 2022. The distribution resulted in the victim's death, Friday's news release said.

The indictment from the federal grand jury was returned on Wednesday, Jan. 11, and Goforth was arrested by the Nampa Police Department on Thursday, Jan. 12.

Goforth faces a minimum sentence of 20 years, with up to life in prison. He will be arraigned before U.S. Magistrate Judge Debora K. Grasham at the U.S. Courthouse in Boise at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Friday's announcement was made by U.S. Attorney for the District of Idaho, Josh Hurwit. The investigation into Goforth was led by Nampa Police and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

During his 2023 State of the State Address, Idaho Gov. Brad Little said his budget recommendations include providing $1.6 million ongoing to Idaho State Police to develop a statewide drug interdiction team and $1.6 million in one-time funding and $721,000 ongoing for expansion of drug testing and fentanyl training in the Department of Correction.

Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid linked to a rising number of overdose deaths.

