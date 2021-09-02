Idaho Falls police officer kills man mistaken for suspect

The officer mistook the man for a suspect in a felony battery case, the city's police chief said.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Idaho Falls Police Chief Bryce Johnson says one of his officers killed a man he or she mistook for a suspect accused of committing felony battery on an officer and fleeing a traffic stop.

In a news release, Johnson said the shooting happened while police and deputies were searching an Idaho Falls neighborhood for suspect who had run from a traffic stop early Monday morning.

The suspect, who had multiple active arrest warrants including felony battery on an officer and resisting arrest, had a history of "violent interactions with law enforcement," Johnson said.

Officers received information that the suspect was possibly hiding in the backyard of a home in the neighborhood, according to Johnson. They surrounded the home and approached the backyard with their weapons drawn.

As they approached, Johnson said, officers heard yelling and entered the backyard where they encountered a man wearing a black shirt armed with a firearm. Officers gave instructions for the man to drop the gun.

"We do not currently have the answers as to what exactly occurred during these moments," Johnson said in a statement. "We do know that during this interaction, an Idaho Falls Police Officer discharged his service weapon firing one shot which struck the man. Officers attempted life-saving measures but they were unsuccessful. Emergency medical personnel from the Idaho Falls Fire Department also responded and were also unable to provide any lifesaving aide to the man."

Ultimately, officers and deputies determined that the man that had been shot was not the suspect but was actually the resident of the home where the shooting happened.

The suspect was later arrested after he was found hiding in a shed of a nearby home.

The name of the officer involved and the name of the man killed were not released as of Monday.

The family of the deceased had asked that his name not be released. The officer has been placed on paid administrative leave.

"There are no words to express how heavy our hearts are today," Johnson said. "This situation is devastatingly tragic for the family, for the officer, and those that love and care about them. We all feel the weight of what has occurred today. Our sincere sympathies are with the family and friends of those involved, most especially the family of the deceased."

The Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Task Force, led by the Idaho State Police, will investigate the incident. According to Johnson, body camera footage captured the shooting.

The investigation into the shooting is expected to take at least several weeks, if not longer.

Once the CITF investigation is completed, the results will be sent to the Bonneville County prosecutor for review.

Johnson said his department will also conduct an internal affairs investigation into the shooting to determine whether departmental policies and procedures were followed.

